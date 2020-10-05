We’re big fans of NU-X gear, recently bestowing the B-2 Wireless System with Guitar World’s Gold Award for Performance.

The new Mighty Plug continues the company’s hot streak, offering a handy “silent play” system for both guitarists and bassists that's loaded with effects, modeling amplifiers and impulse response cabinets, and offers the ability to combine them all.

Each instrument part has an independent pack for amp models, speaker cab IRs and effects, and all effects are designed for surround sound.

(Image credit: NU-X)

Features include 13 amplifier models, 20 IR files (speaker cab and acoustic guitar) and 19 effects, including touch wah, Uni Vibe, tremolo, phaser, boost, crunch and three-band EQ. There’s also a host of modulations (among them phaser, chorus, flanger and tremolo), delays (analog, tape, digital, ping pong, shimmer) and reverbs (room, hall, plate, spring).

Guitar amp models, meanwhile, include Tweed, Plexi, Top Boost and Recto, while the Mighty Plug’s Acoustic Guitar Simulator with Impulse Response Acoustic Guitar Emulation makes it possible to simulate authentic acoustic sounds even while playing electric guitar.

Other features include a choice of 10 drum patterns, a metronome, a noise gate, NUX TS/AC true simulation, a physical amplifier modeling algorithm, a rechargeable Li battery and three hours of playing time.

(Image credit: NU-X)

What’s more, you can remotely control the whole system with a smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth. Choose the Bluetooth connection's Audio mode to play along with your favorite music only, or the APP mode to control the effects and customize your presets, and store them.

Users can also access loads of preamp models and guitar cabinet IRs and effects via the free MightyAmp app, while a built-in audio streaming function makes it possible to connect the Amplug directly to a computer with a Micro B USB cable.

Today's best Nux Mighty Plug MP-2 deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Best of all, the Mighty Plug offers a crystal-clear signal across a wide range of instruments, including active and passive electric guitars and basses and acoustic-electric guitars with piezo or magnetic pickups.

For more information on the Mighty Plug, head to NU-X.