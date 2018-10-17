Review: NU-X B-2 Wireless System

Admittedly, I was never much of a “wireless guitar” guy. I hated having to deal with replacing batteries and traveling with a bulky receiver and a transmitter that had to live on my guitar strap. Plus, I always thought the sound wasn’t as good as using a really good instrument cable. Well, things have drastically changed in regards to wireless technology because companies like NU-X have improved audio quality and streamlined the idea of wireless guitar with the release of its NU-X B-2 2.4 GHz Wireless System. It combines a transmitter with a receiver that fits in the palm of your hand, a built-in rechargeable battery and crystal-clear guitar response that sounds as good as a high-quality instrument cable.

The NU-X B-2 2.4 GHz Wireless System delivers 32-bit digital wireless sound quality and detailed 44.1 kHz frequency response with a wide dynamic range of more than 110 dB, which allows for a full frequency range of your guitar or bass. The B-2 features a cleverly elegant 1/4–inch swivel-jack design (280° of rotation) on the transmitter and receiver so you can easily plug in and rotate the unit away from your playing area. Both units include a power on/off switch and a channel button to scroll through the four channels, with red/green LED indicators. What’s even better is the B-2 operates in the 2.4 GHz frequency range, away from any TV or radio signal interference.

Setting up the B-2 is as simple as powering up, selecting the same channel for both the transmitter and receiver, plugging the receiver into your amp and inserting the transmitter to your guitar. That’s it. The sound is so uncannily clear and transparent you’ll forget you’re no longer using cables. The B-2 works flawlessly in a 50-foot range, and battery life lasts up to six hours, if you play continuously. If not, the units go into Sleep Mode, which extends battery life up to 20 hours. When it’s time to recharge, the included USB cable is coupled to charge both units simultaneously.

