A children's book about pedal collecting exists and it's called My Daddy Has 100 Pedals

As guitarists, we're no stranger to the topic of gear acquisition syndrome. But we rarely discuss how it affects those around us.

Billy Cardigan, host of YouTube's Effects & Pedals Arena Corner, has attempted to touch on the subject with My Daddy Has 100 Pedals, a children's book told through the lens of a pedal-mad dad's child.

Inspired by Dr. Seuss, the book collates several humorous nods to pedal collecting culture and features vibrant, child-like illustrations.

Cardigan recently teased the book on the Facebook page of Shy Boyz, a parody performance art group of which he's a member.

This isn't the first pedal-themed book Cardigan has written. He also released Obtuse Chambers, a stompbox-inspired 12-page collection of five stories, in 2017.

My Daddy Has 100 Pedals is available now for pre-order for $15, and ships mid-February. For more information, head over to Shy Boyz' Bandcamp page.