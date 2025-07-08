Amazon Prime Day has dirt-cheap guitar pedals starting from only $20.79. But are they too cheap? Here's my thoughts and recommendations

My name is Daryl, and I'm an addict, a pedal addict, to be specific. I can't help but get inspired by new gear. There always seems to be a new song hidden within a new guitar, amp, or stompbox - and frankly, a pedal is the cheapest out of the three if you need an extra jolt of inspiration without buying a new Gibson Les Paul every time.

Over the past year, I've tried to keep my pedal obsession in check, but when Prime Day rolls around, all bets are off! If you’ve browsed the online retail giant lately, you know there are some jaw-dropping deals on pedals just begging to be snagged.

Are cheap pedals false economy?

Gone are the days when "cheap" meant "crummy." Today, there are several fantastic pedals available for under $50 from well-known brands like TC Electronic and Electro-Harmonix, as well as lesser-known brands like Mooer, Donner, and NUX.

Are more expensive pedals better? Of course they are. Premium pedals are typically better designed, more robust, and painstakingly put together by people who love their craft. That said, if you don't have a lot of money to spend, you can still get a decent pedal at rock-bottom prices.

When it comes to analog stomps, the inner workings are pretty straightforward. As long as the PCB design is spot-on and the construction is solid, you’re in for a great-sounding pedal. Digital pedals can be trickier to nail on a budget, so I'd stick to analog.

With all that said, I’ve compiled a list of the coolest deals I’ve found and some that are seriously tempting me. If you're on the hunt for more killer offers, be sure to swing by our Prime Day guitar deals page for mega offers from Amazon and beyond.

My recommendations

Was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon A fully analog delay that's small enough to fit on any pedalboard for only $29.99? Yes please. Featuring warm repeats, a robust aluminum-alloy enclosure, and true bypass switching, this pedal is a steal at under $30!

Was $34.99 now $27.99 at Amazon The JOYO Vintage Overdrive is based on the iconic TS808 and uses the same RC4558 chip. Producing a rounded, smooth drive that is ideal for classic rock, this pedal sounds significantly better than its modest price tag would suggest. Save 20% at Amazon.

Save $59.40 Electro-Harmonix Lizard Queen: was $99 now $39.60 at Guitar Center If you’re looking for a super cheap pedal deal this Prime Day, then this Electro-Harmonix Lizard Queen for less than half price is one of the best I've found. Combining a vintage fuzz tone with a high-octave sound, you can craft everything from Jack White-type lead guitar tones to nasty, ring-modulated sounds that will melt the face of anyone in the nearby vicinity.

Fancy a whopping 16 different modulation effects for only $39.99? That works out at under $3 an effect! If you want to explore the world of modulation and find your own sound, then the Donner Mod Square II is the stomp for you.

Joyo Overdrive: Was $59.99 , now $47.99

Everyone needs a Tube Screamer-clone on their ‘board, and even at full price this Joyo Overdrive pedal is excellent value for money. Down to just $47.99 with a 20% reduction in the early Prime Day sale at Amazon, if you’re looking to fill a gap on your pedalboard or just get started building your first one, it’s a great option. Two sections give you a boost and an overdrive function, making it nice and versatile in use and essentially making it two pedals in one bright green enclosure.