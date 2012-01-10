They Might Be Giants Debut Music Video for "When Will You Die?"

Beloved indie rockers They Might Be Giants have just debuted their new video for "When Will You Die?" The video -- which features an 18-foot hearse -- can be seen below.

According to the official press release, "the video tracks the creation and short life of an 18' paper and wood replica of the day glo pink monster hearse that graces the cover of They Might Be Giants album, Join Us."

The video comes just weeks before They Might Be Giants are scheduled to kick off a run of shows in the U.S. Dates can be found below the video>

Join Us was released during the summer of last year.

They Might Be Giants 2012 Tour Dates

1/27: Santa Cruz, CA @ The Rio Theatre

1/28: Los Angeles, CA (Special Family Show) @ Royce Hall UCLA

1/28: Los Angeles, CA – 30th Anniversary Show @ Royce Hall UCLA

1/29: Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

1/30: Tucson, AZ -@The Rialto Theatre

2/1: Tulsa, OK (Rescheduled from Sept.) @ Cain’s Ballroom

2/2: Dallas, TX @ The Granada Theatre

2/3: Austin, TX @ La Zona Rosa

2/4: New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

2/7: Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

2/8: Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

2/9: Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

2/10: Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

2/11: Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

2/12: Chattanooga, TN @ Track 29

2/14: Charlotte, NC @ McGlohan Theater at Spirit Square

2/15: Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

2/16: Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre

2/17: Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live

3/8: Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theater

3/9: Providence, RI @ Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel

3/10: New York, NY @ Terminal 5