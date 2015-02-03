Things Bass Players Say in the Studio — Video

"My strings never break. I mean, these are at least eight months old."

"The bass should be at least as loud as the guitars."

"I'm the bus driver!"

Jared Dines, the internet dude who brought you "Things Guitarists Say in the Studio," has put down his six-string and picked up a bass!

Below, check out his video from late last year, "Things Bass Players Say in the Studio."

"This is a parody of things that I've heard bassists say in the studio," Dines adds. "It's meant to be exaggerated."

