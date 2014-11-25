Things Guitarists Do and Don't Say — Video

A few new guitar-centric videos have made their way to the interwebs (or at least come to our attention), and we thought we'd pass 'em along.

First, check out "Shit Guitarists Don't Say," followed by "Things Guitarists Say in the Studio."

This whole fad of "Shit _____ Say" videos took off a few years ago, starting with a video titled "Shit Girls Say." Since then, people have been making their own versions of the video for any number of subjects: New Yorkers, baseball players—and guitarists.

Check them out below and let us know what you think.

Shit Guitarists Don't Say:

Things Guitarists Say in the Studio: