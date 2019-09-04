Think emo guitarists can’t shred? Witness Tiny Moving Parts’ hook-laden tapping techniques in this insanely catchy guitar playthrough

We hate to categorize, but if you’re checking out a new emo/post-hardcore band, you might anticipate extended chords, a smattering of delay and crunchy tube-driven distortion - what you probably wouldn’t expect is some of catchiest tapping in contemporary music, least of all on a Thinline Telecaster, but that’s exactly what Tiny Moving Parts deliver.

In this premiere of a guitar playthrough for new single Medicine, frontman/guitarist Dylan Mattheisen showcases his hook-writing skills with a simple repeated chord refrain, embellished by bends and a cheeky middle-finger tap.

That’s followed by a ferocious breakdown at 2:06 where his two-handed chops are very much in evidence, replete with some rapid-fire harmonics.

You can hear the full track (with vocals) below.

If you like the sounds of that, you can hear more on the band’s new album, Breathe, which lands on September 13 via Hopeless Records.

The band will be touring the USA throughout October and November, and a handful of lucky fans will be able to attend a guitar clinic with Dylan ahead of each date, too. Full tour dates are up on tinymovingparts.com.