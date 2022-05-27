Watch Tim Henson’s flawless unplugged performance of Polyphia’s Playing God

Tim Henson recently uploaded an ‘unplugged’ performance of Polyphia’s latest single Playing God.

The new track is the band’s first in three years and caught fans by surprise. Renowned for their heavy, progressive style and accidental boomer baiting, Henson and fellow guitarist Scott LePage instead returned with an acoustic, instrumental monster that weaves in inspiration from flamenco greats like Paco de Lucía, with trap beats and whistling melodic lines.

Now, in Henson’s latest video, he plays through the track ‘unplugged’ using what appears to be the same Ibanez Talman nylon-string acoustic from the promo video, and we presume, the studio recording.

We should warn you before watching that the video is somewhat triggering for those of us dealing with restricted practice routines, cold fingers, the general acceptance of mortal abilities and other assorted excuses.

It is something of a masterclass in rhythmic accuracy, speed harmonics and picking technique and all the more remarkable for the fact it is performed live on a classical guitar. Yes, the Talman pushes the definition of what a classical acoustic instrument should be, but as a track, Playing God does much the same for the listener.

We still don’t know whether the single predicates the arrival of a new Polyphia album. While we all wait to find out, we’ll leave you with this video and the quarter-speed button to spend some time together…