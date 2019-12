Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Evil" by New York City soul icon Tomás Doncker.

The track is from Doncker's full-on Howlin' Wolf tribute album, Moanin' At Midnight, which will be released July 8. Be sure to tell us what you think of it in the comments or on Facebook!

You can check out the album's track list below.

Moanin' At Midnight Track List: