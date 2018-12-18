Keith Richards and Eric Clapton Jam on "Spoonful" at Hubert Sumlin Tribute Concert

Many a moon ago, in 2012, an all-star cast of musicians assembled at New York City's Apollo Theater to pay tribute to the late blues guitarist Hubert Sumlin, who passed way in December 2011.

Making his first live appearance in nearly five years, Keith Richards joined Eric Clapton on stage just before midnight, running through several Howlin' Wolf classics. You can check out a video of the two performing "Spoonful" (which Clapton covered with Cream in 1966) above.

Proceeds from the show-- which was dubbed the Howlin' For Hubert concert -- benefited the Jazz Foundation.