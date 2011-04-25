Tony Iommi to Pay Tribute to Former Black Sabbath Drummer Bev Bevan

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi will be on hand to pay tribute to drummer Bev Bevan -- his former Black Sabbath bandmate -- when Bevan is honored Thursday, April 28, by the city of Birmingham, England.

The drummer, who also was a member of The Move and Electric Light Orchestra, will be presented with the city's Broad Street Walk Of Stars honor. The presentation will be followed by a show featuring Bevan, Iommi, guitarist Trevor Burton (The Move) and singer Raymond Froggatt. The show takes place 7 p.m. at the Gatecrasher Club, reports the Birmingham Mail.

Birmingham has been the birthplace of several major acts, including Black Sabbath, Steve Winwood, The Moody Blues, The Move, ELO, Joan Armatrading, members of Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and Duran Duran.

The Broad Street Walk of Stars honors people who have made significant contributions in the categories of music, TV, film, radio, theatre, sport, business and literacy. The criteria for nomination is that the star must have made an impact in their specialist category, performed at one of Birmingham’s major venues, be originally from the area or have prominent links with Birmingham and England's Midlands. Over the past four years, 21 stars have been honoured, including Ozzy Osbourne.