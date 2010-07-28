Triptykon Announce Inaugural U.S. Tour

Tom G Warrior (front) with Triptykon. Photo by Axel Jusseit.

Former Celtic Frost frontman Tom Gabriel Warrior's new band, Triptykon, is about to embark on its first U.S. Tour, in support of Triptykon's debut, Eparistera Daimones. The "Weltenbrand Tour 2010" will also feature 1349 and Yakuza.

Tom Gabriel Warrior (vocals, guitars) comments on this upcoming tour: "Ever since my earliest days in Hellhammer and Celtic Frost, I have been extremely fortunate to be able to count on the support, fanaticism, and immense loyalty of the North American metal scene. The recognition my work has received there eclipses anything I have ever encountered in my own native country. Of the 125 concerts performed on the final Celtic Frost tour in 2006 and 2007, for example, a full 71 were played in North America. Some of these performances rank among the most memorable ones in my entire career.

"It is thus an immense honor for me to now bring my new group Triptykon to North America for the first time. Triptykon is further pursuing the path I once began with Hellhammer and Celtic Frost, and I am looking forward to continuing to forge this darkest of musical alliances with all of you. We shall all celebrate masses of unleashed heaviness and morbidity. Only death is real!"

The main purpose of Triptykon is to continue where Celtic Frost left off and to satisfy Warrior's undying passion for extreme music. Indeed some of the material Fischer was working on post-Monotheist ended up on Triptykon's debut album, Eparistera Daimones, so it stands to reason, besides the obvious fact that Fischer fronts Triptykon, the two are sonically and spiritually closely connected. As can be expected, Eparistera Daimones is therefore a musical leviathan.

Next to Warrior, Triptykon features V. Santura (guitar, vocals), Norman Lonhard (drums, percussion) and Vanja Slajh (bass). Eparistera Daimones was produced by Tom Gabriel Warrior and Triptykon guitarist V. Santura. Like Celtic Frost's universally praised Monotheist album, Eparistera Daimones was mastered by Walter Schmid at Oakland Recording in Winterthur, Switzerland.