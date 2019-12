Last month, we announced a contest -- more of a challenge, really -- to cover either "In Waves" or "Dusk Dismantled" by Trivium for a chance to win a signed copy of their new album, In Waves, which was released last month on Roadrunner Records.

The winners have now been chosen, and you can check out the winning videos below!

If you're one of the lucky winners, you will be contacted by a staff member at Roadrunner Records shortly to collect your information.