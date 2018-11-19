Trivium's Matt Heafy Shares Acoustic Cover of Killswitch Engage's "My Curse"

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy recently recorded an acoustic cover of Killswitch Engage’s “My Curse” as part of his KiichiKaraoke series on his Twitch channel.

The cover comes following former Killswitch Engage vocalist’s Howard Jones’ stint filling in for Heafy on Trivium’s recent North American headlining tour, after Heafy left the outing to be at home with his pregnant wife.

Said Heafy in a posting on his official Twitter account:

“There are not enough words to express the eternal gratitude that I have for Howard Jones for helping my family, my band, and our countless supporters in North America. To see one of my all-time heroes so happy to be performing with our band—a band that wouldn’t exist without his influence—means the world to me. Mia and Akira love you Uncle Hojo! (The guitar is the LEAST I can do to thank you).”