True Life: I’m Addicted to Dive Bombs

Dive bomb addiction is one of the harshest sicknesses a guitar player can encounter.

While treatment is available, the road to recovery is difficult, and many players find themselves falling back off the wagon before too long.

In the video below, we get a firsthand look at what dive bomb addiction really looks like. While some of the footage is a bit graphic and may not be suitable for young guitar players, education and awareness is paramount in preventing this awful disease.

Moderation is key when indulging in any extravagant technique such as dive-bombing, sweep-picking or eight-finger-tapping, but as you’ll see, it’s dangerously easy to become a slave to the sounds of the instrument we love.

Tyler Larson is the founder of the guitar-centric website Music is Win. His entertaining guitar-related content receives hundreds of thousands of video views on Facebook per month, and his online guitar courses tout more than 1,500 students with a cumulative 4.7 rating on Udemy. Get in touch with Tyler on Facebook, watch more of his guitar lessons and vlogs on YouTube, and follow him on Twitter and Instagram.