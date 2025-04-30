“I was auditioning guitar players. One guy comes in with that turquoise guitar. I looked at it and I thought, ‘That’s my guitar’”: Lita Ford had her prized B.C. Rich Mockingbird stolen – but crossed paths with it in the most bizarre circumstances

News
By ( Guitarist, Total Guitar ) Contributions from , published

Ford was briefly reacquainted with her beloved Mockingbird when an auditionee rocked up to her studio with her stolen guitar

Lita Ford performs live on stage during the concert Rock Meets Classic at the Tempodrom on April 20, 2025 in Berlin, Germany
(Image credit: Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty Images)

After lying about her age to get a job at a medical facility in Long Beach to save up some money, Lita Ford cemented her future when she bought her first serious electric guitar at the age of 14 – a chocolate-finished Gibson SG that accompanied her through the rollercoaster ride that was The Runaways.

Naturally, that’s not the only guitar she’s used throughout her prolific career, and over the past five decades of playing and collecting, Ford has unsurprisingly curated a rich seam of guitar-related anecdotes.

“I remember, one of my guitars went missing,” Ford says in the latest issue of Guitarist. “It was a gorgeous guitar, like, a turquoise-green [B.C. Rich] Mockingbird, ebony fretboard, no fret inlays. And there was a time when I was auditioning guitar players.

“They were coming over to my studio and one guy comes in with that turquoise guitar. I looked at it and I thought, ‘That’s my guitar.’ And he looks at me and says, ‘Oh yeah, isn’t this a great guitar?’

Guitarist Lita Ford of the rock band "The Runaways" performs on stage in 1976

Lita Ford with her chocolate Gibson SG in 1976 (Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

“‘I bought it off some guy on the street for 350 bucks. Can you believe that? It’s my favorite guitar ever.’ I just couldn’t take it away from him. I let him have it. Of course, he didn’t get the audition, but he got to keep the guitar and he didn’t know it was mine.”

Aside from the one guitar that (literally) got away, Ford reveals she’s currently having a guitar made by Neal Moser, the renowned luthier who worked as an independent contractor for B.C. Rich Guitars between 1974 and 1985.

“He’s made all the biggest and the baddest guitars, in my opinion,” Ford asserts. “Recently, he joined forces with another company and they created this guitar called the Raven. I saw it and thought, ‘I have to have that. It looks futuristic, dangerous and sexy at the same time.’”

Ricky Warwick - Don't Leave Me in the Dark (feat. Lita Ford) [Official Video] - YouTube Ricky Warwick - Don't Leave Me in the Dark (feat. Lita Ford) [Official Video] - YouTube
Watch On

However, Ford had a few custom requests to make the guitar truly Lita-esque. “I said, ‘It needs to have a Kahler tremolo and DiMarzio Super Distortions, and it’s got to be black on black, no inlays.’

“Because I like to mess people up when they look at me play. They don’t see the inlays, so they don’t know where I’m at. When you see it, you’ll just think, ‘Wow, that guitar is sick.’”

In other Lita Ford news, the veteran guitarist addressed the longstanding rumor that she was approached to replace bassist John Paul Jones in Led Zeppelin.

For more from Lita Ford, plus new interviews with Mike Campbell and Cory Wong, pick up issue 524 of Guitarist at Magazines Direct.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists

“Muddy Waters and BB King, I knew ’em before they passed away, and they told me, ‘Man, if you outlive me, just try to keep the blues alive’”: Buddy Guy is still on the road – and he’s back on the big screen in Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners

“Stevie came to my 5th birthday and gave me a pawnshop Harmony. It didn’t have a gig bag, it had two paper grocery bags on either end”: Tyrone Vaughan descends from blues greatness – and SRV helped him start his guitar journey early

“Vintage looks and performance at an accessible price”: Epiphone expands its high-end Inspired by Gibson Custom Collection – and introduces a key upgrade to its 1959 Les Paul Standard reissue
See more latest
Most Popular
Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom collection
“Vintage looks and performance at an accessible price”: Epiphone expands its high-end Inspired by Gibson Custom Collection – and introduces a key upgrade to its 1959 Les Paul Standard reissue
Buddy Guy performs at Massey Hall on April 19, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario
“Muddy Waters and BB King, I knew ’em before they passed away, and they told me, ‘Man, if you outlive me, just try to keep the blues alive’”: Buddy Guy is still on the road – and he’s back on the big screen in Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners
Tyrone Vaughan of Royal Southern Brotherhood performs on stage at Barts on July 23, 2015 in Barcelona, Spain / Stevie Ray Vaughan plays guitar as he performs onstage at the Alpine Valley Music Theater, East Troy, Wisconsin, August 25, 1990.
“Stevie came to my 5th birthday and gave me a pawnshop Harmony. It didn’t have a gig bag, it had two paper grocery bags on either end”: Tyrone Vaughan descends from blues greatness – and SRV helped him start his guitar journey early
Mike Peters of The Alarm performs on stage in London, England circa 1987
“Live right up to the last breath and stay positive about the world, your family and the environment you live in”: Mike Peters, frontman of the Welsh band, The Alarm, has died aged 66
Guitar Center Guitar-A-Thon sale
Only one day left to save! Guitar Center’s massive Guitar-A-Thon sale is nearly over, but there's still time to score $600 off a Gibson Les Paul, as well as hundreds of Fender, Martin and more
Finneas performs at Eventim Apollo on April 17, 2025 in London, England
“I can’t believe how complicated the parts she’s playing are. You just never know how those are coming to be in the studio”: FINNEAS reveals his surprise guitar hero whose playing left him scratching his head
Red Witch Apothecary Pedals
“It could be something you could bequeath to those you love”: Red Witch’s Apothecary pedals could outlast every other stompbox on your ’board – and even become family heirlooms
Fender Player II Limited-Edition Electric Guitar Moonlight Drive
“Take a lunar journey”: Guitar Center continues its big-brand collaborative hot streak and takes Fender on a Moonlight Drive with a trio of limited-edition Player II models
Ozzy Osbourne and Sammy Hagar
“Tom Morello comes back and says, ‘Guess what? Ozzy wants to sing No More Tears’”: Sammy Hagar reveals how many songs Ozzy Osbourne will perform at his final show
Wizz Jones playing acoustic guitar against a red background
English folk icon Wizz Jones – guitar hero of Keith Richards, Eric Clapton and Thurston Moore – has died at 86