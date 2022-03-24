Watch Van Halen close out a 1986 show with a rabble-rousing cover of Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll

By published

The classic rock standard was an encore mainstay during the band's first tours with Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar (left) and Eddie Van Halen perform at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan on May 9, 1986
(Image credit: Ross Marino/Getty Images)

Back in 1986, during their triumphant first tour with then-new frontman, Sammy Hagar, Van Halen had more than enough original material to fill a setlist many times over. 

Never (as evidenced by the Van Halen, Van Halen II and Diver Down albums) averse to a cover though, Van Halen frequently closed the shows on their 1986 jaunt – undertaken in support of that year's 5150 album – with a spirited rendition of Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll

You can check out one such performance – filmed at the band's August 27, 1986 show at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New Haven, Connecticut, and packed, naturally, with plenty of the fretboard acrobatics Eddie Van Halen was known for – below. 

Was the cover merely a humble salute to one of Van Halen's formative influences? That was part of it, certainly, but Rock and Roll also served a more practical purpose. 

The 5150 tour was all about Van Halen's fresh start, and to that end, the band conspicuously avoided playing more than a few songs from their first six, David Lee Roth-fronted albums at each show. 

Remarkably, Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love, You Really Got Me (itself, of course, a Kinks cover) and Panama were the only Roth-era songs that were consistently played by the band during the 5150 trek.

Even Jump, their monumental, 1984 Number One smash (the only chart-topper of Van Halen's career) was played at less than a third of the band's 1986 shows, according to setlist.fm.

Given that the 5150 album clocked in at under 45 minutes though, something had to fill out the setlists for these concerts, and fill them Van Halen did with a trio of their trademark extended solos, Rock and Roll, and even a couple of Hagar solo tunes.

The first song Hagar and Eddie Van Halen ever performed together onstage, Rock and Roll remained a setlist mainstay during Van Halen's 1988-1989 tour, before petering out of shows in the '90s, as the band's studio catalog with Hagar grew. 

