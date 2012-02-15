Van Halen's 'A Different Kind of Truth' Lands at No. 2 on the Charts

Van Halen's new album, A Different Kind of Truth, has officially landed in the No. 2 spot on this week's Billboard charts. The band's first new album with David Lee Roth in 28 years moved more than 187,000 copies in its first week on sale.

Normally those types of numbers would be more than enough to take home the No. 1 spot, but the Van Halen train just couldn't derail the juggernaut that is Adele, who sold 242,000 copies of her hit album 21 last week, likely pushed by the buzz around the Grammys where she performed and took home six awards.

Van Halen's last No. 1 album was the band's 1996 greatest-hits compilation. Oddly enough, the band have never had an all-original studio album with David Lee Roth reach the No. 1 spot, while four of their albums with Sammy Hagar accomplished the feat.

To be fair to DLR, though, 1984 likely would have reached No. 1 if not for some stiff competition -- a little record called Thriller.