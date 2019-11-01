Van Halen released 13 singles in Japan between 1978 and 1984 that have been collected in a new 7” vinyl set from Rhino. Each replica single features the original sleeve artwork and comes housed in a cigarette-style box.

Two versions of The Japanese Singles 1978-1984 are available - a black vinyl version and a limited edition version of 750 copies on red vinyl, which is available now at Rhino.com. Both versions have a suggested retail price of $129.98. You can order your copy from your favorite retailer here.

The Japanese Singles 1978-1984 encompasses the first six albums released by Van Halen, which featured guitarist Eddie Van Halen, drummer Alex Van Halen, singer David Lee Roth and bassist Michael Anthony. Those albums include the band’s self-titled debut and 1984, which were both certified Diamond for U.S. sales in excess of 10 million. This rare feat places them on an elite short list of double RIAA-certified Diamond Award honorees.

The original album version of each song is featured in this set except for: Hot For Teacher, which has a unique single edit that was issued exclusively in Japan; along with the single edit versions of (Oh) Pretty Woman and I’ll Wait.

The Japanese Singles 1978-1984 opens with a trio of singles from Van Halen (1978): Ain’t Talkin’ ’Bout Love, On Fire and a blistering cover of the Kinks’ You Really Got Me, which was the band’s first single and first Top 40 hit. The band’s 1979 follow-up, Van Halen II, (certified 5x platinum) generated two singles on the collection: Somebody Get Me A Doctor and Dance The Night Away.

The multi-platinum albums Women and Children First (1980) and Fair Warning (1981) are represented by And The Cradle Will Rock and Unchained respectively. The 1982 album Diver Down (certified 4x platinum) contributes two singles: (Oh) Pretty Woman and Dancing In The Street.

The Japanese Singles 1978-1984 concludes with I’ll Wait, Panama, Hot For Teacher and the #1 smash Jump – all from the band's seminal album, 1984.

THE JAPANESE SINGLES 1978-1984 7” Track Listing

Disc One A. You Really Got Me B. Atomic Punk

Disc Two A. Ain’t Talkin’ ’Bout Love B. Runnin’ With The Devil

Disc Three A. On Fire B. Jamie’s Cryin’

Disc Four A. Dance The Night Away B. Spanish Fly

Disc Five A. Somebody Get Me A Doctor B. Women In Love

Disc Six A. And The Cradle Will Rock B. Could This Be Magic?

Disc Seven A. Unchained B. So This Is Love?

Disc Eight A. (Oh) Pretty Woman B. Happy Trails

Disc Nine A. Dancing In The Street B. The Full Bug

Disc Ten A. Jump B. House Of Pain

Disc Eleven A. I’ll Wait B. Girl Gone Bad

Disc Twelve A. Panama B. Drop Dead Legs

Disc Thirteen A. Hot For Teacher B. Little Dreamer