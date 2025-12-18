Höfner, the famed instrument maker behind Paul McCartney’s iconic Violin Bass, reportedly files for bankruptcy

Höfner, the German instrument maker whose iconic Violin Bass was famously played by Paul McCartney, has reportedly filed for bankruptcy.

The news comes from No Treble, which cites court documents from the Fürth District Court in Bavaria in its report. The filing states that “preliminary insolvency proceedings will be ordered on December 10, 2025, at 5:05pm” to safeguard the debtor’s assets from “adverse changes”.

No Treble also reports that, according to a longtime former employee, the company has been facing financial issues for some time. One Dr. Hubert Ampferl has been appointed as an insolvency administrator, tasked with tackling the debts by finding investors.

Höfner previously experienced a restructure back in 1994, when it became part of the Boosey & Hawkes Group. It was also sold to Music Group in 2003, and a year later to Klaus Schöller.

The company itself was established in 1887 by Karl Höfner, and celebrated its 135th anniversary in 2022. Originally a violin maker by trade, it began manufacturing its first guitars during the 1930s, and developed the Violin Bass – the model with which it’s most synonymous – in the ’50s.

(Image credit: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

In 1961, a Höfner 500/1 Violin Bass was purchased by Paul McCartney, who famously used the instrument as his number one bass all the way throughout his career, including with the Beatles and in his later work. McCartney became synonymous with the Violin Bass (he had four in his collection) and cemented its place as a stalwart in British rock music.

That particular Violin Bass mysteriously disappeared and went missing for over 50 years. In 2023, it was found and reunited with McCartney thanks to the efforts of the Lost Bass Project.

Miraculously, five decades after it had been stolen from the back of a van in October 1972, it turned up in the home of an individual living on the south coast of England. Almost a year ago to this day, McCartney played the long-lost bass on stage for the first time since it went missing. A documentary is currently in the works.

Höfner has been contacted for comment.