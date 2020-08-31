Vick Audio reissues classic one-knob Lucky No. 13 fuzz

After being out of production for six years, Vick Audio has reissued its Lucky No. 13 fuzz pedal.
The Lucky No. 13 is based on the classic Colorsound one-knob ‘60s-era fuzz circuit but with higher gain and a more modern voicing.
The result is “an exceptional smooth fuzz with thunderous lows and loads of singing sustain.”
The Lucky No. 13's single knob acts as a volume level, with the guitar’s volume used to vary the pedal’s gain.
Other features include PDT True Bypass, Neutrik Audio Jacks and a powder-coated enclosure
The Lucky No.13 is available for $119. To pick one up, head to Vick Audio.