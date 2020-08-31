Trending

Vick Audio reissues classic one-knob Lucky No. 13 fuzz

By

Pedal is based on '60s-era fuzz circuit, with higher gain and more modern voicing

Vick Audio has reissued its Lucky No. 13 fuzz pedal
(Image credit: Vick Audio)

After being out of production for six years, Vick Audio has reissued its Lucky No. 13 fuzz pedal.

The Lucky No. 13 is based on the classic Colorsound one-knob ‘60s-era fuzz circuit but with higher gain and a more modern voicing.

The result is “an exceptional smooth fuzz with thunderous lows and loads of singing sustain.”

The Lucky No. 13's single knob acts as a volume level, with the guitar’s volume used to vary the pedal’s gain.

Other features include PDT True Bypass, Neutrik Audio Jacks and a powder-coated enclosure

The Lucky No.13 is available for $119. To pick one up, head to Vick Audio.