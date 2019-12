Here's another one from the oldie-but-goodie files.

It's a video of country shredder Brad Paisley rehearsing and performing Van Halen's Hot for Teacher (three times) with a 6-year-old drummer on Good Morning America back in 2013.

The video was posted by the family of the young drummer, Avery Molek, who appeared on GMA with Paisley on April 12, 2013. First you see their rehearsal, followed by three different live performances of the song.

Check it out above, and enjoy!