“It’s unreal that my own name is one of the coolest finishes I think Fender has ever done”: Fender teams up with country superstar Brad Paisley on a signature Telecaster that brings back a cult classic finish from the 1960s

Country guitar hero Brad Paisley has joined forces with Fender on the Limited Edition Brad Paisley 1967 “Lost Paisley” Telecaster – a vintage-inspired guitar that revives the cult classic Paisley finish originally introduced in 1968.

“From the very beginning, there has always been a pattern following me, from the moment they wrote my last name on my birth certificate,” comments Paisley.

“It’s unreal that my own name is one of the coolest finishes I think Fender has ever done. This is an attempt to show what this lost color could have been. It’s the best guitar I’ve ever had.”

Brad Paisley and the 1967 Lost Paisley Tele | Fender Custom Shop | Fender - YouTube Watch On

First introduced in the late ’60s, the Paisley Red and Blue Flower finishes, albeit short-lived, were Fender's response to the Summer of Love counterculture movement – featuring decorative Cling-Foil paper adorned with vibrant colors, a matching metallic burst, and a psychedelic flair.

However, the finish's composition made the instruments particularly vulnerable, with chipping and flaking becoming unavoidable. By late 1969, Fender had discontinued the line, and these guitars became somewhat of a rarity.

However, Brad Paisley, who shares a name with the design, naturally gravitated towards these guitars. In fact, together with close collaborators Zac Childs and Joe Glaser, Paisley set out to restore one of his well-worn ’67 Teles and revive the Paisley finish, and, through painstaking research and craftsmanship, managed to recreate the original Paisley Cling-Foil paper.

Now, through his collaboration with the Fender Nashville R&D team, Paisley will personally build 19 guitars (available exclusively through his channels) while the Fender Custom Shop in Corona, California, will produce 67 guitars, which will be sold through Fender's dealer network.

Featuring a lightweight body crafted from a combination of alder, paulownia, and spruce, the “Lost Paisley” Tele promises to deliver “exceptional resonance and comfort”.

Aside from its striking Blue Paisley Relic finish, it's fully kitted with a ’60s Oval “C” maple neck with a round-laminated maple fingerboard, Seymour Duncan Custom Shop Hand-Wound Lost Paisley pickups, and Glaser “G” Bender system for “fluid, pedal-steel-like bends.”

And for a period-correct touch, the $7,000 guitar is bundled with custom accessories, including a vintage-style case and Fender strap, as well as a certificate of authenticity.

For more information, visit Fender Custom Shop.

