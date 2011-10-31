Video: Down Guitarist Pepper Keenan Joins Soundgarden on Stage

Fans who caught Soundgarden's show at New Orleans' The Voodoo Experience this past Friday night were treated to a special guest appearance, as Down/Corrosion of Conformity guitarist Pepper Keenan joined the band on stage for the deep cut "Gun." You can check out fan-filmed footage of the performance below.

Soundgarden are currently working on an as-yet-untitled new album, their first since reuniting after a decade-plus hiatus this past year.

Down entered the studio less than two weeks ago to record a series of four EPs, a route the band has chosen to pursue instead of the traditional album format.