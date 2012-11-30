Video: Eric Clapton Joins The Rolling Stones for "Champagne & Reefer" at London's O2 Arena

The Rolling Stones were joined onstage by Eric Clapton last night, November 29, in the second of two London O2 Arena shows celebrating the band's 50th anniversary.

Following in the footsteps of fellow guitar great Jeff Beck, who performed "Going Down" with the Stones Sunday night, Clapton joined the band to rip through another blues classic, Muddy Waters' "Champagne & Reefer," which the band has performed with Buddy Guy and Waters in the past.

All three guitarists on stage — Clapton, Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards — took turns soloing, and you can see it all in the fan-filmed video below.

In the band's two London shows, they've been joined by Beck, Clapton, Mick Taylor, Bill Wyman, Mary J Blige and Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine (who performed "Gimme Shelter" with the band last night). The rumor mill places Paul McCartney on stage with the band on December 13 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, since McCartney will be in New York City that week performing at the 12-12-12 concert and hosting Saturday Night Live.

The Stones are scheduled to play three more shows celebrating their 50th anniversary, including one in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center (December 8) and two in Newark, New Jersey (December 13 and 15).

You can see Beck's guest appearance with the Stones here; they performed "Going Down," a Don Nix song that Beck recorded in 1972. And check out Mick Taylor's guest appearance here, playing "Midnight Rambler."

The Rolling Stones recently released a new greatest-hits package, GRRR!, which included two new songs recorded in Paris earlier this year, "One More Shot" and "Doom and Gloom."

And while we're at it, here's Florence Welch performing "Gimme Shelter" with the Stones last night: