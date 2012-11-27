Video: Mick Taylor Joins The Rolling Stones on "Midnight Rambler"

This past Sunday night at London's O2 Arena, The Rolling Stones performed the first of five 50th-anniversary shows, which are scheduled through December 15.

Several guest stars joined the band that night, including Jeff Beck (who was offered a chance to be in the Stones at one point) and former Stones Bill Wyman and Mick Taylor, who brought along a Bigsby-equipped, vintage Les Paul.

Below, you can check out a fan-shot video of Taylor performing "Midnight Rambler" with the band. The best-known version of the song can be found on the Stones' 1970 live album, Get Yer Ya-Ya's Out, which featured Taylor on lead guitar.

The Stones are scheduled to play four more shows celebrating their 50th anniversary, including one in London on November 29, one in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center (December 8) and two in Newark, New Jersey (December 13 and 15).

You can see Beck's guest appearance with the Stones here; they performed "Going Down," a Don Nix song that Beck recorded in 1972.

The band recently released a new greatest-hits package, GRRR!, which included two new songs recorded in Paris earlier this year, "One More Shot" and "Doom and Gloom."