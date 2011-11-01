Video: Fans Riot When Metallica's Concert in India is Cancelled

RollingStone.com reports that the organizers of a Metallica concert in India were arrested when the show was called off, leading Metallica fans to destroy the stage and equipment.

Metallica was supposed to play Friday, October 28, in Delhi, but they postponed the show when a security barrier in front of the stage collapsed.

From a statement released by the band:

"(We were) notified that there was a serious question as to whether the show could proceed with regard to the safety of the concert audience, and our first and foremost concern is always for the safety of you, the fans."

Executives from DNA Entertainment Network, the gig's promoters, were arrested for fraud when they refused to refund ticket money; about 25,000 people bought tickets.

Check out some disgruntled-fan-filmed video below: