“It showed us that a rock band can still bring the house down on such a mainstream platform”: Indian band Girish and the Chronicles deliver searing riffs on America's Got Talent with their hard rock take on an Adele classic
With sixteen years and a solid repertoire under their belt, the hard-hitting band have also shared stages with Guns N' Roses and TesseracT
Indian hard rock band Girish and the Chronicles have delivered a searing rendition of a beloved pop banger – none other than Adele's Set Fire To The Rain – on America's Got Talent, earning not only four “yeses,” but also a standing ovation from the judges of the popular talent show.
The band's guitarist, Suraz Sun, stepped onto the stage wielding St. Vincent's Ernie Ball Music Man signature guitar – with Yogesh Pradhan wielding a Cort bass guitar – and served heavy riffs. Needless to say, the crowd transformed into one akin to a bona fide rock concert – and Spice Girl Mel B, one of the judges, even declared the band to be “one of my favorite acts so far this season.”
Speaking about their American TV debut and stellar performance, frontman Girish Pradhan tells Rolling Stone India, “While we’ve been fortunate enough to build a strong fanbase across Europe and Asia, we’ve always believed that rock music knows no borders.”
He continues, “So yes, it was definitely a chance to introduce our sound to new ears, especially in the U.S. But more than anything, it was about sharing what we love with as many people as possible.”
Furthermore, the vocalist also cites seeing Steel Panther perform on AGT as a key moment that “definitely planted a seed in our minds. It showed us that a rock band can still bring the house down on such a mainstream platform, and that really inspired us to take the leap.”
With sixteen years of experience under their belt – and having shared the stage with the likes of Guns N' Roses and TesseracT – Girish and the Chronicles are far from rookies.
“We’ve always believed in staying true to who we are, and that’s exactly what we’re going to keep doing,” says Pradhan. “Just taking it as it comes, while staying focused and ready for whatever lies ahead.”
The band is following in the footsteps of fellow Indian rocker Maya Neelakantan, who, just last year, astounded judges with her rendition of Papa Roach’s Last Resort on the show.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
