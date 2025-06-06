“It showed us that a rock band can still bring the house down on such a mainstream platform”: Indian band Girish and the Chronicles deliver searing riffs on America's Got Talent with their hard rock take on an Adele classic

Indian hard rock band Girish and the Chronicles have delivered a searing rendition of a beloved pop banger – none other than Adele's Set Fire To The Rain – on America's Got Talent, earning not only four “yeses,” but also a standing ovation from the judges of the popular talent show.

The band's guitarist, Suraz Sun, stepped onto the stage wielding St. Vincent's Ernie Ball Music Man signature guitar – with Yogesh Pradhan wielding a Cort bass guitar – and served heavy riffs. Needless to say, the crowd transformed into one akin to a bona fide rock concert – and Spice Girl Mel B, one of the judges, even declared the band to be “one of my favorite acts so far this season.”

Girish And The Chronicles Add A Rock 'N' Roll SPIN To "Set Fire To The Rain" by Adele | AGT 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Speaking about their American TV debut and stellar performance, frontman Girish Pradhan tells Rolling Stone India, “While we’ve been fortunate enough to build a strong fanbase across Europe and Asia, we’ve always believed that rock music knows no borders.”

He continues, “So yes, it was definitely a chance to introduce our sound to new ears, especially in the U.S. But more than anything, it was about sharing what we love with as many people as possible.”

Furthermore, the vocalist also cites seeing Steel Panther perform on AGT as a key moment that “definitely planted a seed in our minds. It showed us that a rock band can still bring the house down on such a mainstream platform, and that really inspired us to take the leap.”

With sixteen years of experience under their belt – and having shared the stage with the likes of Guns N' Roses and TesseracT – Girish and the Chronicles are far from rookies.

Girish And The Chronicles - ROCK N' ROLL IS HERE TO STAY - YouTube Watch On

“We’ve always believed in staying true to who we are, and that’s exactly what we’re going to keep doing,” says Pradhan. “Just taking it as it comes, while staying focused and ready for whatever lies ahead.”

The band is following in the footsteps of fellow Indian rocker Maya Neelakantan, who, just last year, astounded judges with her rendition of Papa Roach’s Last Resort on the show.