Video Finds: Daryl Kellie's Solo Acoustic Arrangement of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Below, check out guitarist Daryl Kellie's solo acoustic arrangement of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Over the past two years, Kellie, who incorporates a heaping helping of guitar-body percussion, harmonics and fret tapping into his playing, has been touring with everyone from Toploader to Carl Palmer of Emerson, Lake and Palmer.

He'll release his debut album, Wintersong, February 10. One track from the album, "Would," is available for streaming on Soundcloud. You can check it out here.

By the way, Brian May's solo on "Bohemian Rhapsody" was ranked the 20th Greatest Guitar Solo of All Time by Guitar World. For more about that, head here.

For more about Kellie, follow him on Facebook.