Video: Guitarist Attacked by Band After Messing Up One Too Many Times

File this one under the 'WTF' category -- which is actually now a category on GuitarWorld.com.

So you're a singer trying to make it big, but your guitarist keeps messing up the hit song you spent all that time crafting.

As a professional, you finish out the set and take it up amicably with the guitarist backstage, either politely suggesting more practices for the band or simply telling him he's not the right fit for your band at this time.

Or you could slap him upside the head in front of the entire audience, before ducking out of the way while your bassist moves in for a strike of his own.

Wait... what the?