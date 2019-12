We've all said it: "A drummer is nothing more than a glorified vintage tractor that keeps perfect time."

No? Well, I've said it.

Anyway, here's a YouTube video that shows how some guitar players perceive drummers — implying that a miked-up vintage tractor can do just as fine a job, minimalist drum solo and all.

Watch as the two guitarists and one bassist perform "Sweet Georgia Brown" with the tractor in question.