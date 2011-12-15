Video: Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer and Blind Guardian's Hansi Kursch on the Future of Demons & Wizards

In the latest webisode from the Iced Earth camp, the band are in Munich, Germany wrapping up their European tour. Iced Earth will kick off a U.S. tour with Symphony X in January.

While in Germany, Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer caught up with Blind Guardian frontman Hansi Kursch to talk about their on-again off-again side project, Demons & Wizards. You can find out what the future's got in store for D&W in the video below.

Demons & Wizards' last official released was 2005's Touched by the Crimson King.