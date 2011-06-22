Video: Jack White Makes Special Appearance on 'Colbert Report'

Last night, June 21, Jack White made a special appearance on Comedy Central's Colbert Report.

Host Stephen Colbert traveled to Nashville to meet up with White, hoping the Third Man Record exec would be able to help him re-ignite his music career after the demise of his '80s new wave band, Stephen and the Colberts.

During the visit, White and Colbert talked about their favorite Bob Seger songs and made the White Stripes hit "Seven Nation Army" into a yogurt jingle.

You can view Part 1 below. Part 2 will air tonight, June 22, at 11:30 p.m. EST on Comedy Central.