Video: Jack White Performs on 'The Colbert Report'

Just days after releasing his debut solo album, Blunderbuss, Jack White made an appearance on Comedy Central's The Colbert Report last night to talk about his new album and perform the track "Freedom at 21." You can watch video of the performance and interview below.

White is predicted by many chart experts to top charts on both sides of the Atlantic next week, with some estimates putting sales of Blunderbuss at 100 to 120K in the first week.

While they had two No. 1 hits in England, The White Stripes never had a No. 1 album in the U.S.

Blunderbuss is out now on Third Man Records.