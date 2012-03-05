Video: Jack White Performs "Love Interruption" and "Sixteen Saltines" on "Saturday Night Live"

Over the weekend, Jack White made his first appearance on television as a solo musician, hitting the Saturday Night Live stage to perform two tracks from his upcoming studio album, Blunderbuss.

White first performed "Love Interruption," the album's first single, which was released last month on Third Man Records. For his second performance, he broke out a previously unheard track, a more rocking affair that seemed to be about crackers titled "Sixteen Saltines."

If you haven't already scene the hilariously awkward promo video for the episode featuring White, host Lindsay Lohan and SNL cast member Andy Samberg, you can watch it here.

White will release Blunderbuss on April 24.

