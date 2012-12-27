Video: Jeff Beck Honors Buddy Guy with "I'd Rather Go Blind"

The 35th-annual Kennedy Center Honors aired last night, December 26, on CBS.

And while honorees Led Zeppelin seem to have received the most media attention of late, blues guitar great Buddy Guy also was honored.

The special, which was recorded in Washington, DC, on December 2, featured a performance of "I'd Rather Go Blind" by Jeff Beck and singer Beth Hart. The classic blues track, which is credited to Ellington Jordan and Billy Foster, was made famous by Etta James.

You can check out the video below.

Guy received tributes from Gary Clark Jr., Tracy Chapman and Bonnie Raitt during the event.

The 90-minute awards show, which also recognized Dustin Hoffman, David Letterman and ballerina Natalia Makarova, drew more than 8 million viewers last night.

Guy released a new live album, Live at Legends, earlier this month.

Photo: cbs.com