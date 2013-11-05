Video: Jimi Hendrix Experience Perform "Foxey Lady" at 1968 Miami Pop Festival

Check out another sneak peek at a new documentary, American Masters: Jimi Hendrix — Hear My Train A Comin', which will premiere at 9 tonight, November 5, on PBS (Check local listings).

The film's previously unseen treasures include recently uncovered footage of Hendrix at the 1968 Miami Pop Festival, including the performance of "Foxey Lady" in the video below. It also unveils performance footage and home movies shot by Hendrix and drummer Mitch Mitchell, plus photos, drawings, family letters and more.

An expanded edition of the film was released today on DVD/Blu-ray by Experience Hendrix LLC and Legacy Recordings.

The expanded DVD also features footage of performances filmed at the July 1970 New York Pop Festival and the September 6, 1970, Love & Peace Festival at the Isle Of Fehmarn in Germany, the last performance by the Jimi Hendrix Experience. The high-definition DVD includes new stereo and 5.1 surround mixing by Hendrix's engineer, Eddie Kramer.

American Masters: Jimi Hendrix — Hear My Train A Comin' was directed by Bob Smeaton (Festival Express; The Beatles Anthology; Jimi Hendrix: Voodoo Child; Hendrix 70: Live at Woodstock).