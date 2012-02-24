Video: Jimmy Fallon Impersonates Eddie Vedder for "Jeremy" Parody

Yes, it's happened. Guitar World's getting on the Jeremy Lin bandwagon.

At least for one post.

Jimmy Fallon recently performed a touching tribute to the New York Knicks' new point guard, all the while dressed as Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder.

The skit reworked the band's classic track "Jeremy" as a tribute to the player, who has become an overnight sensation in the NBA -- a star player from humble beginnings (and by humble beginnings, we mean playing basketball for Harvard). You can watch the full thing below.

What do you all think? Is "Jeremy (Lin)" better than TeBowie? Tell us in the comments!