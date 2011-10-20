Video: Judas Priest Asked About Possibility of 'Classic Four' Show with Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, Motorhead

After all the fanfare surrounding the Big Four -- which included an epic Guitar World cover -- it seems natural that other bands might want to cash in on the idea of having an amazing lineup get together for a few magical shows.

Speaking to Judas Priest's Ian Hill and Rob Halford, Artisan News asked about whether or not the guys would ever be interested in doing a "Classic Four" show featuring Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath and Motorhead. You can check out their response in the video below.

Anthrax posted the video to their official Facebook page with the following message: "OK, We say The Big 4 meets The Classic 4 to make the Evil 8 and we play the Grand Canyon like Bill & Ted 2."

We couldn't agree more!