Video: Judas Priest Live in San Antonio

Last Wednesday saw the metal gods Judas Priest kick off the North American leg of their Epitaph World Tour in San Antonio, Texas. High-quality footage from the band's entire show has been posted online, and can be seen below.

In case you missed Priest's recent performance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, you can still watch those videos here.

Judas Priest released The Chosen Few on October 11. The compilation features a track listing picked by some of rock and metal's elite, including James Hetfield, Steve Vai, Lemmy, Zakk Wylde and more.