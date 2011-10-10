Video: Judas Priest Perform on 'Late Night with Jimmy Fallon'

As previously reported, Judas Priest took the stage on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon this past Friday night, playing "Breaking the Law" and "You've Got Another Thing Comin'." You can check out video from the performance below.

The North American leg of Priest's Epitaph World Tour kicks off October 12 in San Antonio.

Judas Priest will release The Chosen Few on October 11. The compilation features a track listing picked by some of rock and metal's elite, including James Hetfield, Steve Vai, Lemmy, Zakk Wylde and more.