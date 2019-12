All Axess, a brand new guitar site from Jeff Kendrick and Mike Spreitze of Devildriver, has just launched a new video series titled "My First Guitar."

First up for the series is Korn guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer who talks about his very first guitar, a nylon-string acoustic.

You can check out more from All Axess here.

Korn's latest album, The Path of Totality, was released last month.