Last night kicked off Gigantour 2012, which features a bill of Megadeth, Lacuna Coil, Motorhead and Volbeat, in Camden, New Jersey.

As is now almost customary when their bands are on the same bill, Lacuna Coil singer Cristina Scabbia joined Megadeth on stage for a rendition of "A Tout Le Monde," and you can check out some fan-filmed footage of the performance below.

Scabbia performed on an updated studio version of "A Tout Le Monde" for Megadeth's 2007 album, United Abominations.