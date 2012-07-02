Video of Lamb of God Concert Where Alleged Fatal Stage Incident Occurred Available

Lamb of God vocalist Randy Blythe is expected to be released on bail today in Prague, after he pays a bail of around four million Czech crowns (roughly $200,000 U.S.) after being arrested last week on manslaughter charges related to incident that took place during a Lamb of God show at Club Abadon in May 2010.

Now, a video of the same concert where the alleged fatal incident took place has surfaced online, and can be seen below. The video appears to show a fan jumping onstage, but we cannot confirm it was the same fan that sustained the injuries that resulted in the charges.

Lamb of God's publicists have issued a press release that states a fight never occurred between Blythe and the fan in question. If the video is indeed the incident in question, it would seem to confirm this.

The remainder of the band returned home without their singer over the weekend, with guitarist Mark Morton Tweeting: "Finally HOME! 4/5 of us anyway. I can't wait to give Randy a big bear hug and kiss his pointy, stubbly face!"