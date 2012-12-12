Video: Mick Jagger Does Top 10 on 'Letterman'

Last night, Mick Jagger made a special guest appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman, counting down a Top 10 list of thing he's learned after 50 years of rock and roll. You can watch video of the Jagger reading off the list — which includes gems like, "Never take relationship advice from Phil Spector" — below.

The Rolling Stones will wrap-up their their 50th anniversary celebration with two more U.S. shows this year, a pair of sold-out concerts at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The band have had numerous special guests at their previous three shows this year, including Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Mick Taylor, and the Newark shows are rumored to be featuring everyone from Paul McCartney to Bob Dylan.

If you can't make it out, Saturday's show will be broadcast live on PPV.

Last month, the Stones released a new greatest hits album, GRRR!, which features two new cuts recorded earlier this year in a Paris studio.