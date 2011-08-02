Video: Mr. Big Cover Deep Purple's "Smoke on the Water"

During the second encore of their concert at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California, Sunday night, July 31, Mr. Big performed a special cover of Deep Purple's "Smoke on the Water." You can check out some fan-filmed footage of the song below.

The cover proved particularly eventful because the band members exchanged instruments prior to the performance, with guitarist Paul Gilbert on drums, vocalist Eric Martin on guitar, drummer Pat Torpey on bass and bassist Billy Sheehan on vocals.

Mr. Big are currently on tour in support of their most recent album, What If..., which was released earlier this year.