Video: Paul McCartney Shuts Down Hollywood Boulevard, Performs The Beatles' "Lady Madonna"

Following his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, Paul McCartney took over Hollywood Boulevard to perform a 15-song set.

McCartney initially played two songs on the roof of the El Capitan Theatre before heading downstairs to the delight of about 10,000 fans. He played several Beatles favorites and songs from his new album, New.

Below, you can check out his performance of the Beatles' 1968 single, "Lady Madonna," a tune he's been performing live for decades (using the same multi-colored piano he's been using for decades). Below that, you can check out his performance of his latest single, "New."

McCartney's New album will be released October 15. It will be his first album of mostly new material since 2007's Memory Almost Full.