Video: Richie Kotzen Talks About Developing His Legato Technique

While the Internet hasn't been all kind to the music industry, one of the major upswings of the rise of the digital age is the increased interaction between fans and musicians that social media channels allow.

In a new video blog, guitarist Richie Kotzen answers a fan-submitted question on how he developed his signature left-hand legato technique, which he talks at length about in the video below. You can check out all of Richie's video blogs on his official YouTube channel.

Kotzen released his latest album, 24 Hours, this past November.