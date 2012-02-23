Video: The Rolling Stones Get Introduced by Roy Orbison in 1965

I don't know what's gotten into the Rolling Stones, who have been posting all sorts of amazing archival footage on YouTube lately, but I like it.

The latest gem the Stones have shared with us is a TV clip from 1965 which features rock and roll legend Roy Orbison introducing the band on Australian TV.

The band then go on to perform "Walking the Dog," "Heart of Stone," and covers of Howlin' Wolf's "Little Red Rooster" and Chuck Berry's "Around And Around." Watch the clip below.

It's hard to believe, but Mick, Keef and crew are celebrating their 50th anniversary as a band this year. According to guitarist Ron Wood, while a tour hasn't been confirmed just yet, the band are "on the verge" of touring this year.